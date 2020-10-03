It Is Unfair To Use Taxes From Herdsmen To Subsidise Petrol — Presidency

The Presidency has reacted to the backlash that greeted a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari on the price of fuel in Nigeria.

In an Independence Day speech, Buhari had said that it made no sense that fuel sells cheaper in Nigeria than in Saudi Arabia.

He was immediately berated by Nigerians who wondered why he didn’t also compare the minimum wage in Saudi Arabia to that of Nigeria.

In reaction, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “Is it fair that the taxpayers’ money…how many Nigerians have cars anyway? How many of them run generators in their homes that they need this fuel for?

“Is it fair that the farmer, herders and low-level people in the society that the taxpayer money is taken from them are subsidising the lifestyle of our city urban dwellers? The President is just trying to be as practical on these matters as possible.

“So Saudi Arabia is important in this discussion because what is the technological cost of producing a barrel of oil in Saudi Arabia?

“It’s not more than a quarter of what we spend here and yet you see them charging more than Nigeria. How much comes to Nigeria when you look at our technical cost?”