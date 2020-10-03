“I Caught Precious In Bed With A Married Man” – Fani-Kayode Reveals

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to a viral video of him allegedly abusing his wife, Precious.

Reacting to the video which emerged on social media on Saturday, FFK said the video was propaganda.

He maintained that there was no physical abuse, adding that he collected the phone from his wife to stop her from recording him after he caught her in bed with a married man.

He tweeted, “a video posted which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife. This is nothing but a propaganda video.

“There was NO physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.

“I repeat there was no physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to physical and verbal abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare.

“My words in the video are self-explanatory. I urge those that watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have never physically abused my estranged wife.”