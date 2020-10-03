Buhari Has Done More Than Obasanjo, Jonathan, Yar’adua – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has outperformed its predecessors that existed since 1999.

Malami said this when he hosted some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja on Friday.

The AGF said that the Buhari administration performed better than its predecessors in the area of infrastructure.

He said that the administration has completed the infrastructural project past governments failed to complete despite placing a budget for them.

He said: “Our party has not done too badly. We have great and good stories to tell and that can be established factually and not out of mere rhetorics.

“In terms of infrastructures, this government has done much as well.

“This government has completed the projects that were there in the last 16 years ago; that were budgeted for year in year out without any meaningful progress.”