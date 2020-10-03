Billionaire Femi Otedola, Others Chase Clout On Social Media – Dencia

Singer Dencia has said that billionaire Femi Otedola and others like him also chase clout on social media like celebrities do.

She stated this to caution Africans who love to criticize celebrities who out their life activities on social media

According to her, even white people do show off on social media.

Dencia shared:

“Africans on the internet be like Oh this is how rich people live, breath, eat, speak etc, bruh, i’ve never been rich how do u know? Show us by example. U’ll see folks from brockville schooling people instead of getting their lives together

Issit not this same internet Ur billionaires Otedola’s & Co dragging & clouting on it with us isn’t it the same internet Bill Gates is dragging with us posing from the front of his $147M mansion u see Isn’t it same internet & SM Jeff bezos is using 2 show is his amazing life, fulfillment center? Are they poor or u the experts in rich people don’t see it. My dear, u Africans should stop that lil hate in ur little hearts, infact black folks especially, black people “ rich people” even show off less than none blacks for fear of people putting the eye on them.

U have never been rich, u have never lived the life, stop telling people how 2 live & go create your own life, u have none cuz u are focused on others. There’s more 2 riches than what u see.”