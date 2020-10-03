Auchi Polytechnic’s Rector, Sanusi Jimah, is Dead

The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah has died on Friday night at exactly 7.00pm, the school confirms.
Public Relations Officer of Auchi Polytechnic, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, in a telephone interview confirmed the sad incident on Saturday.
“The institution is mourning following the demise of her rector who passed away on Friday at 7.00pm after a brief illness”.
“I can confirm that he is no more and his remains will be committed to mother earth today Saturday at 10 am according to Muslim rites”, Oshiobugie said. (NAN)
