Rapper Nicki Minaj, Husband Kenneth Petty First Child

American rapper, Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have reportedly welcomed their first child as a couple, according to local media.
According to TMZ, the 37-year-old gave birth on Wednesday, September 30, in Los Angeles. The site shared that the gender of the child and the name have not yet been made available.
The rapper revealed her pregnancy in August when she shared stunning photos of her blossoming baby bump.
Nicki confirmed her marriage to Kenneth in October 2019 when she revealed to the world that she’s changed her name.
