Putin, Erdogan, Others Wish Trump Quick Recovery From COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders have expressed their “sincere support” to U.S. counterpart Donald Trump after the latter said he and his wife had contracted the coronavirus.

Putin wished Trump and his wife a “speedy recovery and expressed sincere support at this difficult moment,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

In his message to Trump, Putin said: “I am sure that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus,” according to the Kremlin statement.

Also, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wishes a speedy recovery from the coronavirus for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

“I sincerely hope that they will overcome the quarantine period without problems and regain their health as soon as possible,” Erdogan writes on Twitter.

Similarly, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday wished Donald Trump and his wife a “full and speedy” recovery after Trump’s announcement that they tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, al-Sisi also wished the couple “to overcome that period swiftly to resume the U.S. efforts to combat the virus at the international level.”

Trump said early Friday that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19 after a close aide had contracted the virus.

Melania tweeted she and her husband are quarantining at home “as too many Americans have done this year.”

“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” she said. “Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”