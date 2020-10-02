Pat, Rio, Gary, Fletch Free To Talk To Me On Transfer Policy – Ole

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended their front office over a low-key summer market that has received critics.

Gary Neville, Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher are among the former United players who have lambasted the club for not making more new signings during an extended transfer window.

Solskjaer said, “Pat, Rio, Gary, Fletch have always been welcome here to talk to me. They’re allowed to do their jobs. We all want Man United as high as possible, it’s my job and that’s what I’m working with.

“We’ve got players here we believe in. The transfer window is still open for a little while and the club has been working and know my view. We’re here to strengthen in the long-term as well.

“We need to get results and how we get results on the pitch there are many, many ways to improve the team. We’re working here inside the four walls and on the pitch to get better.

“I keep reading about players that should be playing instead of ones that are playing and that tells me I’ve got a strong squad. We need to get fit and keep injury free but there is more competition for places.

“I think it’s a different scenario now. I’ve seen many other of the other players who didn’t play too well the other season play really well.”