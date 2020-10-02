Lukaku Crowned Europa League Player Of The Season

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, has won the 2020/21 Europa League Player of the Season award ahead of Manchester united’s Bruno Fernandes.

The 27-year-old Belgian striker who scored seven goals in just five matches for Inter, and his team to the final where they were beaten by Sevilla in Cologne, beat off competition from Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking after receiving his award, Lukaku said: “I want to thank my mum, my brother, my agents, RocNation for supporting me.

“I want to thank Antonio Conte and his staff for their trust and for helping me. Most importantly I want to thank my team-mates. They’ve been like brothers to me from day one. “Every day I come into training with a smile on my face. I hope this year we’re going to do much better than last year and have lots of success.”

Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in 2019 for a fee reported to be a club record €80 million.