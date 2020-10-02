JUST IN: FG Tells All Schools To Resume From October 12

The Federal Government of Nigeria has on Friday, October 2, informed all schools in the country to reopen in ten days time.
This is after about six months of shutting down in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja.
The minister further advised all schools to adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools.
The minister said all unity schools should open by October 12 “while states and private schools will determine their own modalities of reopening.”
