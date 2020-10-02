Gov Zulum Reiterates Commitment To Welfare Of Displaced Persons

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno said on Thursday that his administration’s resolve to support communities affected by insurgency remained unshaken.

The governor gave the assurance in Maiduguri while speaking at a lecture commemorating Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, organised by a non-governmental organisation , ‘One to One Leadership Initiative.

Zulum, whose speech was read by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, lauded the resilience of the people and assured that said his administration would continue to extend helping hands and provide relief materials to affected communities.

“It is very reassuring that Borno State Government is making tremendous effort to face the challenges of insurgency and responding effectively to overcome the situation with resilience and support of our people.

“We have succeeded in resettlement of many of our displaced persons in their various communities.

“Government has also boosted and strengthened the capacity of people in the fight against COVID-19, through the distribution of COVID-19 kits and palliatives,” Zulum said.

While observing that Independence Day was a day to reflect and thank God for His mercies to Nigeria, Zulum said the day should also strengthen patriotism and dedication to attain the goals set to make the nation great.

He commended organizers of the lectures, particularly their initiative to honour those who had made sacrifice to humanity and the nation.

He urged the people of Borno to remain prayerful and sought God’s intervention for an end to insurgency in the state.

The lecture, with the theme: “The Zulum Phenomenon in Governance and the Prospects for Peace and Development in Borno and Nigeria” featured presentation of papers by educationists, as well as traditional and religious leaders. (NAN)