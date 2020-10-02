FULL LIST: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw

The UEFA Europa League group stage draw for the 2020/21 football season has been completed today, Friday, October 2, 2020.
Before the draw, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was named UEFA Europa League Player of the season 2019/20 after scoring seven goals in the tournament last season.
Europa League draw in full:
- Group A: Roma, Young Boys, Cluj, CSKA Sofia
- Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Vienna, Molde, Dundalk
- Group C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Be’er-Sheva, Nice
- Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan
- Group E: PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Granada, Omonia
- Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, NK Rijeka
- Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk
- Group H: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille
- Group I: Villareal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor
- Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp
- Group K: CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberg
- Group L: Gent, Red Star Belgrade, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec
