Court Of Appeal Confirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor

The Court of Appeal has on Friday overruled the judgment that nullified the election of Douye Diri as Bayelsa State Governor.

Recall that the Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal had sacked Governor Douye Diri on August 17.

Diri’s election was nullified due to a petition by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) that it was unlawfully excluded from participating in the poll.

The tribunal, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

However, the Court of Appeal on Friday said the ANDP did not prove valid nomination of its candidate to contend unlawful exclusion.

The five-man panel held that the tribunal acted outside its jurisdiction in nullifying the election.