BBNaija: Dorathy Bachor Rushed To Hospital, Sister Confirms

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Dorathy Bachor has reportedly been rushed to the hospital, her sister Cynthia tweeted.
Cynthia took to Twitter to confirmed that Dorathy who was the first runner-up in the just concluded Lockdown edition was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of today October 2.
She tweeted;
Rushing her to the hospital in the early hours of today is definitely the scariest thing that ever happened to me. Pray for my baby to be back on her feet soon. Thank you guys for all the messages
#Dorathylastgirlstanding
