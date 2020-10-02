Arsenal Send Liverpool Out Of Carabao Cup On Penalties

Mikel Arteta’s side had already beaten Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield earlier this season and they repeated the trick in the fourth round tie.

Joe Willock scored the winning penalty after Leno saved from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson after a goalless 90minute.

Adrian kept out Arsenal’s third spot-kick from Mohamed Elneny, but Alexandre Lacazette, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Nicolas Pepe all netted before Willock sent the Gunners through.

Arsenal, who haven’t lifted the League Cup since 1993, have won three of their last four meetings with Liverpool in the space of just 11 weeks.

Liverpool beat the Gunners 3-1 in the Premier League at Anfield on Monday, but Arsenal took the spoils against the champions in the league in July and the Community Shield in August.

Arsenal’s disciplined display was another sign that the FA Cup winners are heading in the right direction under Arteta’s astute leadership.

It was also revenge for last season’s League Cup defeat on penalties against Liverpool when the Gunners led 3-1 and 4-2 in a thrilling 5-5 draw.