UEFA Champions League 2020/2021 Draw To Hold Today

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place from 17:00 CET (4:00 WAT) on Thursday 1 October at the RTS studios in Geneva.

It will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

The Champions League group stage draw has been moved from Athens and will now be a behind-closed-doors event at UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland.

European football’s governing body confirmed the news on Tuesday, saying to stage the event in the Greek capital would “violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events” in the country.

Who is involved in the draw?

ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla

ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea

ITA (4): Juventus, Internazionale Milano, Atalanta, Lazio

GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach

FRA (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Rennes

RUS (3): Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva, Krasnodar*

UKR (2): Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv*

POR (1): Porto

BEL (1): Club Brugge

NED (1): Ajax

AUT (1): Salzburg*

TUR (1): İstanbul Başakşehir

DEN (1): Midtjylland*

GRE (1): Olympiacos*

HUN (1): Ferencváros*

Draw procedure

The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage will be joined by the six winners of the play-off ties.

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2019/20 titles . Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure to be confirmed before the ceremony.

In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs have been paired in order to split their matches between Tuesday and Wednesday. In the case of associations with four representatives, two pairings have been made. These pairings were based on TV audiences.

Which clubs are paired?

To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue.

When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H).

The pairings are as follows:

A Bayern & Dortmund

B Sevilla & Atlético de Madrid

C Real Madrid & Barcelona

D Liverpool & Man. United

E Juventus & Inter

F Paris & Marseille

G Zenit & Lokomotiv

H Man. City & Chelsea

I Shakhtar & Dynamo Kyiv

J RB Leipzig & Mönchengladbach

K Lazio & Atalanta