Osinbajo Could Lose Job As VP Before 2023, Cleric Predicts

The General Overseer of Our Sanctuary Gospel Church of Nigeria has predicted the removal of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, before the 2023 general elections.

Bishop Udo Azogu revealed his prediction on Facebook, on Tuesday.

He said that in the event that Osinbajo survives the ouster from office, his office would be rendered redundant.

Bishop Azogu wrote; “Osinbajo may lose his job as VP or his office is rendered completely redundant before 2023”.

The prelate had predicted victory for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo State governorship poll, which held this month.

He insists that Ize-Iyamu would still be returned winner of the election by the court, even after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Gov. Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the gubernatorial poll.