October 1: Ohanaeze Backs IPOB Sit-at-home Order

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that it backs the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

IPOB declared the order for October 1 which is Nigeria’s 60th independence day anniversary in protest against the way Igbos are treated in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Barr. Uche Achi-Okpaga, the group said that it supports any peaceful form of protest devoid of violence.

The statement read: “Ohanaeze is not a sponsor of IPOB in any ramification and has no stake in their call for sit-at-home. IPOB is an independent body with it’s own organisational structure. It does not confer with Ohanaeze in its activities.

“So, the call for sit-at-home by the IPOB is not in concert with Ohanaeze. However, we are not oblivious that the call on its members to sit-at-home is not an unlawful act as that does not encroach on other people’s rights neither is it a violent one.

“Ohanaeze is only interested in dialogue and peaceful coexistence. So, if the way the IPOB chose to act is to call on her members to observe a sit-at-home order, Ohanaeze is not perturbed and that does not in anyway depict that we sponsor them.

“At any rate, it is better for a group to call for a non violent sit-at-home order than the ones carrying weapons of mass destruction and ambushing commoners, private persons, governors and even top military and paramilitary officers, killing Nigerians in their tens and hundreds without attracting the tag of terrorists here in Nigeria.

“Please, quote Ohanaeze rightly that we would always identify with any peaceful act devoid of violence from any quarter including the IPOB. That does not mean that we sponsor or are in concert with them.

“We in Ohanaeze together with the Afenifere, PANDEF and Middle Belt Forum have been unwavering in our stand on restructuring of Nigeria. IPOB has it’s own agenda of self determination and our interest is that every group remain peaceful as they have done in this particular case.”