Nigeria Is In A State Of Coma, Resign – Fayose Tells Buhari

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because Nigeria is in a state of coma.

Fayose stated this in a message issued as Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Day anniversary.

According to the former governor who spoke through his aide, Lere Olayinka, Nigeria has nothing to celebrate.

Fayose said, “The only thing that will give Nigerians unspeakable joy as the country turns 60 will be the announcement of the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The country is presently in coma and on life-support, there is nothing to celebrate in a country bedevilled with insecurity, hunger, bare-faced corruption and bad governance.

“President Buhari’s resignation will serve as a life-restoring parting gift for Nigerians.”