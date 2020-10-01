Nigeria @60: We Have Remained As One – Goodluck Jonathan

Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan has issued a message as the country celebrates its 60th Independence Day anniversary today.

In the message which he signed, Jonathan called for investments which will tell of the country’s democracy which has remain unbroken since 1999.

The former president also called for a good use of the country’s diversity and strength.

He said, “Like many other great nations, our journey has been that of mixed fortunes. Our nation has been through periods of progress and times of setbacks.

“We have experienced eras of strength, unity and faith as well as seasons of weakness, trials and despair. Despite these challenges, we have remained as one, and nurtured our democracy to 21 unbroken years.

“I, therefore, urge us to make investments that will shore-up the democratic gains and work towards building strong and virile institutions.

“We need to harness the greatness that lies within our diversity and the strength of our population, to recreate and build the Nigeria we desire. We must de-emphasize our fault lines and concentrate on the silver lining within our lands.”