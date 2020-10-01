Nigeria @60: PDP Tasks Nigerians To Remain Hopeful

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged the people to remain hopeful amid economic and security challenges in the country.

The party said this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, as Nigeria celebrates its 60th independence day anniversary.

The PDP said that “while our nation had attained lofty heights in all spheres of life since independence; such national attainments in economy, commerce, industry, education, healthcare, human capital and infrastructural developments, living standards, democratic reforms and national cohesion have been eroded by the misrule of the last five years.”

The statement read: “It is indeed disheartening that whereas October 1 date signposts the sacrifices of our heroes past in the quest for national freedom as well as our collective determination to live harmoniously, engender good governance and succeed as one people under a democratic rule, such pursuits have been undermined by five years of a divisive, repressive, retrogressive, corrupt and incompetent administration.

“It is equally lamentable that under five years, the gains achieved as well as our pride as an independent nation, have all been reversed by thoughtless policies including the mortgaging of our nation’s sovereignty to foreign interests through loans and utter neglect of our productive sector, leading to the wrecking of our once robust economy and turning of our nation into the poverty capital of the world; a situation that has reduced our once happy citizenry to a life of despondency and misery.

“Corruption and impunity in high places, promotion of mediocrity, nepotism, executive high-handedness, abuse of human rights, electoral manipulations, disobedience to court orders, security compromises, constitutional violations, disdain for separation of powers, disregard for our federal character principle, suppression of free speech, media clampdown, derision for the sensibilities of citizens, who are also tagged as criminals and lazy in the international community now threaten our cohesion and essence as an independent and democratic nation under the current administration.

“Moreover, escalated insecurity, insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping and banditry have continued to ravage various parts of our country to the extent that citizens have lost hope in the government and now resort to regional and states security arrangements due to the incompetence of the present administration.

The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to “save the nation from collapse by using the occasion of this 60th independence anniversary to reposition his government, and urgently address the economic and security challenges that have escalated under his watch.”