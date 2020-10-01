Nigeria @60: God Is Angry At Buhari – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said that God is angry at President Muhammadu Buhari and that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

The clergyman stated this as Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Day anniversary.

Ayodele also said that he fears Nigeria may no longer exist in 2035 and that Biafra and Ooduduwa Republic which are being agitated for have come to stay.

‘‘Nigeria will break, God is angry with Buhari’s government, Blood is too much, life has been lost and Nigeria is sitting on a gun powder, this government don’t believe in God, they believe in their wisdom, those in government are governing themselves, Buhari isn’t in grip of his government.

“God is angry because there are lots of injustice, difficulties and bad treatment of electorates, God will soon respond, what will happen is Nigeria will be divided

“I am not seeing Nigeria as one nation in 2035, and vision 2050 is a fake vision

“Biafra and Oduduwa nation have come to stay, nobody can stop it except God,’’ he said.