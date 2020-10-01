Independence Day: Nnamdi Kanu Reveals The Day Nigeria Ended

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has revealed the day the country Nigeria ended.

In a tweet issued in reaction to the celebration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary, Nnamdi Kanu said that the country ended when one part was given advantage over the order.

“Nigeria ENDED when it was unilaterally restructured to the oppressive advantage of one part of the many parts that founded Nigeria,” he said in a tweet.

He urged those who are from the disadvantaged parts to obey the sit-at-home order declared by IPOB for October 1.

“If you’re from the parts that got disadvantaged, #SitAtHomeOnOct1st to tell them that you no longer wish to be a slave to #Fulani irredentism,“ he added.