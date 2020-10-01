Independence Day: Buhari Announces New Fuel Price

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that N161 will be the new fuel price while delivering his Independence Day speech on October 1.

Listing Saudi Arabia, Egypt and neighbouring countries like Ghana, Niger and Chad, Buhari told critics of his administration’s policy to increase fuel price to compare the amount the product is sold over there to the amount it is sold in Nigeria.

The President also lambasted previous administrations for having the effrontery to criticize his government.

“Those in the previous Governments from 1999 – 2015 who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts,” he said.

Buhari said that in the circumstances, a responsible government must face realities and take tough decisions.

“Petroleum prices in Nigeria are to be adjusted. We sell now at N161 per litre. A comparison with our neighbours will illustrate the point;

“Chad which is an oil producing country charges N362 per litre

“Niger, also an oil producing country sells 1 litre at N346.

“In Ghana, another oil producing country, petroleum pump price is N326 per litre.

“Further afield, Egypt charges N211 per litre. Saudi Arabia charges N168 per litre. It makes no sense for oil to be cheaper in Nigeria than in Saudi Arabia,” he said.