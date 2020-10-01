I killed 50 Kidnap Victims Who Didn’t Pay Ransom, Says Suspect

A kidnap kingpin, Mohammed Sani, has narrated how his gang murdered over 50 of their victims whose families could not pay ransom.

Sani, who was paraded on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, alongside his gang members and 46 other suspected criminals at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad headquarters in Abuja, said he carried out his operations mainly in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states.

Wearing a military camouflage, the 30-year-old said he worked for one Yellow Jambros, who gave him guns and military uniform for the kidnap operations.

He said he was a sector commander in the kidnapping ring and had over 120 men under his command.

Sani, who said he had lost count of how many kidnap operations he had carried out, said any of their victims on whom ransom was collected, was allowed to go, but those whose families could not cough out money were killed.

“I have lost count of the number of operations I have participated in, but we usually release those on whose heads we collect ransoms, while anyone, who could not pay or his relatives could not pay, was killed. We have killed over 50 persons who did not pay ransom.”

Mba disclosed that the suspect and his gang members were nabbed by the men of the Special Tactical Squad, adding that he had been on the police wanted list for a while.

He stated, “Sani’s area of speciality is kidnapping for ransom and banditry; occasionally, he veers into cattle rustling. He belongs to an organised kidnapping gang that has gone ahead to sectorise its operations.

“Mohammed Sani is a sector commander within the larger kidnapping and banditry enterprise. He has over 100 men directly under his command. Sani reports to another big kidnapper, who is on our wanted list and known as Yellow Jambros.”