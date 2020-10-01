Hollywood Star, Kevin Hart Welcomes Fourth Baby

Hollywood actor and comedian, Kevin Hart has given birth to his fourth child, a beautiful baby girl, his wife Eniko Hart has announced.
The new baby who is Kevin and Eniko’s second child as a couple was born on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Eniko Hart took to social media to reveal the name given to the baby girl.
She wrote in her caption:
‘little bit of heaven sent down to earth. welcome to the world baby girl. we couldn’t love you more. Kaori Mai Hart. 9.29.20.’
