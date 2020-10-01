Benfica Coach Jesus Takes Dig At Man City After Dias Sale

Benfica manager, Jorge Jesus has taken a swipe at Manchester City after the English side signed Ruben Dias from the Portuguese giant.

The Citizens secured Ruben Diaz from Benfica in the past few days, sending Nicholas Otamendi the other way.

Jesus had positive things to say about 23-year-old Diaz but said the player had not chosen to move to a bigger club, but merely a richer one.

Jesus told reporters: “Ruben is having a send-off, not only for what the team has accomplished but for the game [2-0 win over Moreirense] he’s played, too.

“He was the captain, scored a goal so everything was brilliant. His future looks brilliant too, we all believe that.

“The life of a footballer is a bit like this, you’re leaving a great club [Benfica], bigger than City, which is only smaller financially.

“And that’s what makes the difference, the rest is with you.”