Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Paul Pogba has been pestering him to take some of the club’s free-kicks.

Solskjaer made the revelation after Pogba scored a brilliant free-kick in United’s Carabao Cup clash against Brighton at the Amex stadium

The game ended 3-0 with goals from Scott McTominay, Juan Mata and Pogba.

“Paul has been working hard, and he has been pestering me to take some of the free-kicks, but of course we have had a few others in Bruno and Marcus,” Solskjaer was quoted by Man United’s official website as saying.

“Paul has been training hard lately on his free-kicks, and yesterday I think he fine-tuned his touch.”

United now look forward to its weekend clash against Tottenham Hotspurs.