Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Paul Pogba has been pestering him to take some of the club’s free-kicks.
Solskjaer made the revelation after Pogba scored a brilliant free-kick in United’s Carabao Cup clash against Brighton at the Amex stadium
The game ended 3-0 with goals from Scott McTominay, Juan Mata and Pogba.
“Paul has been working hard, and he has been pestering me to take some of the free-kicks, but of course we have had a few others in Bruno and Marcus,” Solskjaer was quoted by Man United’s official website as saying.
“Paul has been training hard lately on his free-kicks, and yesterday I think he fine-tuned his touch.”
United now look forward to its weekend clash against Tottenham Hotspurs.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.