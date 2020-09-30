Usher Welcomes Third Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

American singer, Usher Raymond has announced the arrival of his third child with his record executive girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

The 41-year-old R&B singer shared the good news with his fans on his official Instagram account on Wednesday.

The new baby, a girl, named Sovereign Bo Raymond, is the first Usher is having with 37-year-old Goicoechea.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. “Isn’t She lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” the singer wrote in his caption.

Usher is already dad to two sons, Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. They were married from 2007 to 2009. He was also married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.