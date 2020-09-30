Usher Welcomes Third Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

American singer, Usher Raymond has announced the arrival of his third child with his record executive girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.
The 41-year-old R&B singer shared the good news with his fans on his official Instagram account on Wednesday.
The new baby, a girl, named Sovereign Bo Raymond, is the first Usher is having with 37-year-old Goicoechea.
“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. “Isn’t She lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” the singer wrote in his caption.
Usher is already dad to two sons, Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. They were married from 2007 to 2009. He was also married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.