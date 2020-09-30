Super Eagles Star Troost-Ekong Signs For Watford

Nigerian international defender William Troost-Ekong has completed a permanent transfer to Watford from Italian side Udinese.

The Hornets announced Troost Ekong’s signing in a statement on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old centre-half, who has 42 caps and represented his country at the 2018 World Cup, has signed a five-year contract with the Hornets and becomes the latest new addition to Vladimir Ivić’s squad.

Troost-Ekong has spent the past two years in Italy with Udinese, playing 66 times for the Serie A side since his arrival from Turkish Süper Lig outfit Bursaspor in 2018.

Born in the Netherlands, he began his senior career in the Eredivisie with Groningen and Dordrecht before spells in Belgium and Norway, with Gent and Haugesund respectively.

Apart from Ekong, Watford on Tuesday also confirmed the signing of sought-after teenage striker Djibril Touré.

The 17-year-old, who has represented Guinea at youth international level will join the club on January 1, 2021, from Ceffomig FC.

The Hornets have beaten a number of top European clubs to secure the signature of Touré, who joins on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

After the first three matches in the Championship, Watford are fifth on the log with two wins and a draw to their credit.