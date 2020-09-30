Queen Of England Congratulates Nigeria On 60th Independence Day

The Queen of England, Elizabeth II has issued a congratulatory message to Nigeria as the country gets set to celebrate its 60th Independence Day anniversary on October 1, 2020.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said that the Queen’s message was conveyed by the British High Commission in Nigeria.

In the message, the Queen expressed the belief that the bond between Nigeria and the United Kingdom will flourish into the future.

She said, “It gives me great pleasure to offer my warmest congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence, together with my best wishes for your country’s continued happiness and prosperity.

“The United Kingdom and Nigeria benefit from strong and enduring ties as Commonwealth partners through shared history and most importantly, our people. These are bonds that I hope and believe will flourish long into the future.”

Nigeria got its independence from England in 1960.