Pastor Anselm Madubuko’s Wife Reveals The Kind Of People To Beware Of

Emmy Kosgei, the Kenyan wife of Senior Pastor of the Revival Assembly Church Lagos, Anselm Madubuko, has advised people not to be carried away by certain smiles, friendship, and assistance.

Sharing on social media, the gospel musician said that even the spies who came to visit baby Jesus brought gifts.

She wrote:

“Don’t be carried away by smiles, assistance, friendships .. some people use awesome dimensions just to get close to you then destroy you! Enemies sometimes are people close while loyal and genuine friends are sometimes friends a far! So don’t be #emotional about #innercircles, don’t be #deceived by great talk in your presence,” she wrote.

“May God give you spiritual soundness to pick them before they grow into trees .usiseme ati huyu ni chanda na Pete, ati namwachia hata kifunguu ya hao ati eeeeh confidant oooh … sometimes akufaaye kwa dhiki si rafiki ata Judas was closest but alimuuza yesu kwa 30 Bob