Nigeria @60: Abdulsalami Abubakar Sends Message To Nigerians

Nigeria’s former Military Head of States, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called for patriotism among Nigerians so that the country can experience meaningful development.

Abubakar stated this while addressing newsmen ahead of the October 1st Independence Day celebration in the country.

He also rugged Nigerians to assist the government in improving the country’s economy.

“For Nigeria to attain greatness, we must become a disciplined society. It is unfortunate that there is still indiscipline in the country. People don’t obey rules and regulations set by the government.

“Every Nigerian is expected to do their best. Desist from sabotage and assist the government in its effort to improve the country’s economy,” he said.

The former head of states also urged government at all levels to provide infrastructure and other amenities needed for development in the country.

“Nigerians must assist the government by exposing miscreants living among us so that the security agencies can arrest and deal with them decisively,” he added.