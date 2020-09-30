NERC Suspends New Electricity Tariff

The 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) have been told by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the September 1 new tariff.

The order came following an agreement between the Nigerian government and the organized labour on the suspension of a strike action embarked on as a result of hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.

The tariff from September 28 to October 11 will be reversed to the one existing as of August 31.

The order will stand pending a resolution between the government and the organized labour.

A statement read: “For anyone who may have missed it, NERC has issued an Order to the DisCos suspending the recent review in tariffs for 14 days in line with the FG’s agreement with the Labour Union.

“During the suspension, all tariffs shall be computed on the rates applicable as at August 31, 2020.”