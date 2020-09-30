My Husband Is A Womaniser, Adulterer – Woman Begs For Divorce

A foodstuff merchant, Sadia Hassan, has accused her estranged husband, Jelili, of being an unrepentant womaniser and an adulterer.

She made the allegation while praying a Customary Court sitting in Mapo in Ibadan to dissolve her 16-year-old marriage.

Testifying in court, Hassan said that her husband slept with her best friend.

”My husband nearly sent me to an early grave.

”My lord, I am not a troublesome wife as Jelili claims. His problem with me is because I got to know about his unfaithfulness to me.

“I was reliably informed that he was having an extra-marital affair with a close friend and I traced both of them to their meeting point.

“I confronted my friend and she apologized to me promising to stop seeing Jelili.

“Jelili grabbed me by the neck and nearly killed me. On another occasion, he dragged me by the hair on the bare floor around the room for going to visit my niece who was ill,” she said.

On his own part, Jelili accused his wife of being jealous and also a troublemaker.

“My lord, she cannot produce any evidence to prove that I have been unfaithful. Her accusations caused an innocent woman to leave her matrimonial home.

The marriage was dissolved by Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, who granted Hassan custody of the child.

He also ordered Jelili to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance.