Messi Opens Up On Why He Wanted To Leave Barcelona

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has revealed the reason why he wanted to leave the club which he has played for since he was a boy.

The 33-year who wanted to leave the club this summer was held back by the terms in his contract.

He had decided to leave after Barcelona suffered an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

In his first interview since deciding to stay, Messi said that his decision to leave was in the best interest of the club.

“After so many disagreements, I would like to bring an end to everything and put aside any differences.

“I take responsibility for my mistakes and, if there were any, they were only to make Barcelona better and stronger.

“If any fans were annoyed by something that I said or did, let there be no doubt that anything I did was always with the club’s best interests in mind,” Messi told Diario Sport on Tuesday.