Koeman Hails Messi’s Call For Barcelona’s Unity After Transfer Saga

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has revealed his excitement with Lionel Messi’s positive words this week calling for club unity.

Koeman was asked for his reaction in today’s media conference ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with Celta Vigo.

He said, “It is very positive that the captain of the team shows himself in this sense, asking for unity. This is always positive. Hopefully, we can be more calm than we have experienced lately.

“I don’t know if I have everything in my power to make Messi happy here. We have to look for the best team for him, where he can shine and the best position for him. And formulas in training because he lives for football and he does everything to win, also in training matches.”

On Antoine Griezmann’s form, Koeman continued: “I am not worried. I think Antoine is doing things very well, from the right. He has much more freedom to enter and seek the middle and he does things well.

"With Holland, we have played against France, where Antoine played on the right. He has different qualities and from the outside to the inside is his danger. Above all, his unchecks are very good and we must look for more depth on the right-wing."