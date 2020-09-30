Emirates Airlines Permitted To Operate In Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government has agreed to lift the ban placed on Emirates Airlines, which prevented it from operating in and out of the country.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu on Wednesday, the development was based on an undertaking by the authorities of the United Arabs Emirates (UAE).

The statement quoted the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to have said that the commencement of the airline’s operations would depend on the commencement of visa issuance by the UAE.

“UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently, decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation.”

Speaking further, the Minister appreciated the understanding of everyone who has been negatively affected by the recent policy decisions which forbade some airlines from operating into the country when Nigeria reopened its air space to international flights.

The decisions, according to him, were taken to protect the interests of the nation and its citizens who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, same Nigeria treats other nationals.

Emirates Airlines was initially given approval to operate into the country, an approval which was withdrawn following the inability of Nigerians to obtain/use valid tourist visas to enter the UAE.