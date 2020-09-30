Don’t Trust Politicians Before You Speak Up, Yul Edochie Tells Burna Boy

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has told Burna Boy that he doesn’t have to wait until he can trust politicians before he speaks up in Nigeria.
This comes after the Grammy Award nominee (Burna Boy) blasted former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore for inviting him for protest billed for October 1, which is Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary.
In a comment on Twitter, Edochie said that “it’s the duty of every real man to lend his voice to the struggle.”
To my brother @burnaboy, I’m a big fan of yours, you are one of the greatest. But that aside, I want to let you know that you don’t have to trust politicians before you speak up. Our country isn’t working & it’s the duty of every real man to lend his voice to the struggle.
— Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) September 30, 2020
