Don’t Control Obaseki – Oba Of Benin Tells PDP Governors

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has advised governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to try to control Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The monarch made this known when some PDP governors paid him a courtesy visit at his palace weeks after Obaseki won a second term in office.

The governors include Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Aminu Tanbuwal of Sokoto, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Oba of Benin said, “I want to on this occasion plead with the PDP to guide against godfatherism and not to allow unscrupulous members to kill your party.

“I will tell the PDP governors not to become hidden godfathers that will be controlling Governor Obaseki.

“All hands should be on deck to work for Edo State and Edo people everywhere they may be. This is where everybody will be proud to belong to. I said the whole world is watching Edo State and I thank God and our ancestors that the election came without any violence.”