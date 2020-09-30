Carabao Cup: Lampard, Mourinho Speak After Clash

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, and his Tottenham Hotspurs counterpart, Jose Mourinho, have spoken after their Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday night.

The gamed ended 1-1 and was decided by penalties with Chelsea losing 5-4.

Timo Werner opened scoring for Chelsea in the first half but had his effort equalized in the second half by Erik Lamela.

Mason Mount was the only player who lost his spot-kick.

Speaking after the game, Lampard said:

“It was frustrating, the thing we work on is defending our box. We did it very well at Brighton and against Liverpool for most of the game.

“You sleep for one minute and don’t recover and defend a zone where players score goals then you are going to concede. Players have to get better at that,” he told Sky Sports.

Mourinho on his own part opened up on the spat with Lampard on the touchline during the game.

He told Sky Sports: “With Frank, the most important thing is my feelings towards him rather than any words we exchanged… He always gave me everything he had as a player and I will never forget that.

“My feelings towards him will always be feelings of how much I owe him for how much of an incredible player and friend he was. The only thing I was telling him, just an opinion of an old coach to a young talented coach, which was when the players need us, it is when they are losing. When they are winning we don’t need to be the protagonists of the touchline, we need to be there when they are losing.

“In the last match when they were losing 3-0 [against West Brom] I felt really sorry for him because he was sad and quiet in his chair. In terms of football, I can’t teach him anything. He knows football, it is just an opinion, stay on the touchline when your team is losing and stay calm when your team is winning.”