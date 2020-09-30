Buhari Swears In Four New Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in four newly appointed federal Permanent Secretaries at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The swearing-in took place on Wednesday before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which now holds virtually.

Those sworn-in include Mr James Sule from Kaduna State; Mr Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi State; Mrs Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers State and Mr Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara State.

NAN reports that those who joined the president for the Council meeting at the chamber include the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno.