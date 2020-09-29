Why I Didn’t Reply Those Criticizing Me For Planting Churches Everywhere – Adeboye

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has revealed why he didn’t respond to critics of his decision to plant churches everywhere.

While delivering the sermon, “The Wonders of Divine Promotion,” Adeboye said that the decision has made many people to discover their purpose in life.

“I thank God for RCCG, l don’t say a word when people criticise us for planting so many churches because in the process of planting so many churches, people who may have been in one big church doing nothing but listening to sermons (paying offerings), become pastors themselves because they became enabled by God to cast out devils or heal the sick.

“Many of them would not have discovered their purpose in life. I am praying for those who will be promoted today, that they will remember to help others fulfill their destinies,” he said,

He said whenever God promoted people, He did so for them to be blessings to others, citing the examples of Moses, David and Joseph who impacted in people’s lives after God promoted them.

“I am praying for those of you who will be promoted today as a result of this sermon, that from now on, when you decree that a curse is broken, it shall be broken. I am praying that when God will promote you today, all the needs of those who will come to you for prayers will be met in Jesus name.

“If God promotes you, you can decree the future of your nation. As the Lord lives, a day is coming when you will travel as a Nigerian and people see your passport, they will all want to touch you because they will realise that the headquarters of the Almighty God is Nigeria.

“If you don’t believe my prophecy, it is no problem, just keep your belief to yourself. Sooner or later, the Earth shall be filled with the glory of the Almighty God,” he stated.