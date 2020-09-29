We Were Scared During Liverpool Defeat, Xhaka Tells Arsenal Teammates

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was heard berating teammates during the 3-1 Premer League defeat to Liverpool last night at Anfield.

The Swiss international is said to have loudly rapped his team-mates during the celebrations after Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring at Anfield in the first half.

BeIN Sports reported during the interval that Xhaka was heard screaming ‘we are scared’, and appeared visibly irked over the team’s willingness to allow the champions too much space.

Xhaka was fielded next to Mohamed Elneny on Monday evening for the mouth-watering encounter, but the Arsenal duo struggled to take control in midfield.

It was the hosts who dominated possession for large spells, forcing both players to hustle and harry, and Xhaka was seen reportedly in disagreement with the more passive nature of those around him.

Despite going a goal down, Liverpool stormed back to win 3-1 on the night.