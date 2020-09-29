We Were Scared During Liverpool Defeat, Xhaka Tells Arsenal Teammates

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was heard berating teammates during the 3-1 Premer League defeat to Liverpool last night at Anfield.
The Swiss international is said to have loudly rapped his team-mates during the celebrations after Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring at Anfield in the first half.
BeIN Sports reported during the interval that Xhaka was heard screaming ‘we are scared’, and appeared visibly irked over the team’s willingness to allow the champions too much space.
Xhaka was fielded next to Mohamed Elneny on Monday evening for the mouth-watering encounter, but the Arsenal duo struggled to take control in midfield.
It was the hosts who dominated possession for large spells, forcing both players to hustle and harry, and Xhaka was seen reportedly in disagreement with the more passive nature of those around him.
Despite going a goal down, Liverpool stormed back to win 3-1 on the night.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.