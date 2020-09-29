Water Resources Bill Is RUGA In Disguise – Igbo Group

The Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has said that the Water Resources Bill is an agricultural programme, Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA), in disguise.

The group said that the bill which the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said has nothing to do with RUGA has more than meets the eyes.

In a statement signed by its National President, Chief Emeka Diwe and National Publicity Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, the group said:

“The Water Resources Bill if passed into law gives the federal government ownership not only over water and underground resources but control over 3KM from waterfronts.”