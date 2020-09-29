Water Resources Bill Is RUGA In Disguise – Igbo Group

The Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has said that the Water Resources Bill is an agricultural programme, Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA), in disguise.
The group said that the bill which the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said has nothing to do with RUGA has more than meets the eyes.
In a statement signed by its National President, Chief Emeka Diwe and National Publicity Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, the group said:
“The Water Resources Bill if passed into law gives the federal government ownership not only over water and underground resources but control over 3KM from waterfronts.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.