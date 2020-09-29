Rela Men Don’t Pester Women – Yul Edochie Tells Ozo

Actor Yul Edochie has told Ozo that real men don’t pester women like the way he was pestering Nengi during the BBNaija reality TV show.

Edochie in a tweet said, “a real man should not pester a woman who does not want to be with him, A real man shouldn’t be focused on only women, he should have other things on his mind.”

He stated this in reaction to the backlash Ozo received after he spent most of his time in the BBNaija house showing affection to Nengi.

Real men don't pester women. Real men respect women and respect themselves too. If she says yes you roll, if she says no a real man walk away. No pestering. Ahead ahead.

