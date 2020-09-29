Okowa Congratulates BBNaija Finalists Neo, Dorathy

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday congratulated BBNaija reality TV Show finalists Dorathy Bachor and Neo Akpofure, both from the state.

In a series of tweets on his handle @IAOkowa, the Governor said that the state was indeed proud of the duo whom he described as ambassadors of Delta State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bachor was Runner-Up in the competition while Akpofure was one of the five finalists.

In his tweet, Okowa reaffirmed that the government would continue to support talented Deltans to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

He said that the 24-year-old Bachor displayed leadership traits that distinguished her as a model for young persons in Delta and beyond.

”I am not surprised that she became the last woman standing out of 10 women among 20 housemates in the competition.

“Her exemplary conduct in the Big Brother house was good and she did not bring any embarrassment to the state.

“As a state, we are very delighted that our daughter, Dorathy Bachor, emerged the Runner Up in the just-concluded BBNaija competition.

“We are glad that she and Neo related very well with the other housemates and survived all the evictions and avoided controversies in the house.

“They have portrayed the Delta character of being well behaved and worthy ambassadors of the state,’’ the governor stated.

He thanked the people of Delta and Nigerians for making their votes count for Bachor and Akpofure.

Okowa advised them to continue to conduct themselves responsibly at all times and wished them well in their other endeavours.