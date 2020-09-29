LIRS Reminds Laycon Of Tax After Winning BBNaija

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, has congratulated Laycon on winning the N85 million BBNaija grand prize money.
Laycon won the money after he got more votes than Nengi, Dorothy, Vee and Neo who were finalists at the show.
Shortly after his victory, the LIRS reminded the reality TV star that he has tax to pay come the year 2021.
A tweet reads:
“Congratulations Laycon, winner of BBNaija Lockdown edition.
“More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you pay your tax.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.