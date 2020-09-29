“I Don’t Trust None Of You”, Burna Boy Blasts Sowore

Nigerian Grammy Awards nominee, Burna Boy, has taken a dig at a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore on social media.

The singer in response to a tweet from Sowore expressed his lack of trust for him and all politicians.

“Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly, I don’t trust none of you,” he said.



Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly I don’t trust none of you.@YeleSowore. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 29, 2020

Burna’s response came after the human rights activist questioned the singer for not demonstrating activism traits like his mentor Fela.

“Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow,” the tweet read.