Halima Yusuf Is Simply A Dear Friend – FFK Plays Down Marriage Rumour

Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the rumours that he’s planning to take a new wife after his fourth marriage crashed recently.

Kayode was pictured with Halima Yusuf, raising speculations that she is Chikwendu’s replacement.

However, in a response on his official Twitter account, FFK labelled the speculations as false.

“There have been wild speculations in the social media that I am planning to get married again. This is false.

“Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancée, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem.

“She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this, I am eternally grateful to her.

“I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so,” he said.