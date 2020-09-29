Halima Yusuf Is Simply A Dear Friend – FFK Plays Down Marriage Rumour

Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the rumours that he’s planning to take a new wife after his fourth marriage crashed recently.
Kayode was pictured with Halima Yusuf, raising speculations that she is Chikwendu’s replacement.
However, in a response on his official Twitter account, FFK labelled the speculations as false.
“There have been wild speculations in the social media that I am planning to get married again. This is false.
“Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancée, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem.
“She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this, I am eternally grateful to her.
“I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so,” he said.
